Arizona National Champion PG Mike Bibby named Sacramento State head coach

Former Arizona National Champion point guard Mike Bibby has been named the head coach at Sacramento State per Shams Charania of ESPN. Bibby was previously the head coach at Shadow Mountain High School from 2014 through 2019 and at Hillcrest Prep in 2019.

Bibby won a state championship at Shadow Mountain as a senior in 1996. After his NBA career ended, Bibby returned to Shadow Mountain and led them to state championships in 2014 and 2016 through 2019. Bibby began his career as an assistant coach at Shadow Mountain during the 2013-14 season.

Bibby played with six teams in the NBA from 1998 through 2012 after two seasons at Arizona. The majority of Bibby's career was spent with the Sacramento Kings from 2001 through 2008. Bibby finished his career after he spent the 2011-12 season with the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento State finished 7-24 during the 2024-25 season and has not finished with a winning record since going 16-14 in 2019-20. Michael Czepil was the interim head coach at Sacramento State in 2024-25. David Patrick resigned last May after a 24-42 record in two seasons leading Sacramento State.

Mike Bibby, a 14-year NBA veteran and former Sacramento Kings star, has agreed on a deal to become the next men’s basketball head coach of Sacramento State, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8H8nHp4udE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2025

Sacramento State has never appeared in the NCAA Tournament. The only postseason appearance for Sacramento State since joining Division I for the 1991-92 season was the College Basketball Insider Tournament in 2015 where they beat Portland before losing to Big Sky Conference rival Northern Arizona.

The 2014-15 and 2019-20 seasons are the only ones with winning records in 34 seasons of Division I for Sacramento State. A 15-15 record in 2005-06 is the only other season for Sacramento State without a losing record. Arizona won the only meeting with Sacramento State 105-59 on November 27, 2021 in the sixth game under Tommy Lloyd.

Another game between Arizona and Sacramento State with Bibby as the Hornets' head coach would be intriguing. Purely speculating Bibby probably needs more time to get his program set before he wants to play Arizona in a game that Sacramento State would obviously be a big underdog.