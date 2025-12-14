Arizona national ranking in metrics with schedule strength after beating Alabama

Arizona continued to move up in the metric sites after a dominant win over Alabama in Birmingham on Saturday night. Arizona is in the top five in four of the five sites measured here and sixth in the other. Michigan is first in four of the five analytics that will be discussed here.

Duke is first in the ESPN Basketball Power Index. The ESPN BPI is the only one of the most frequently mentioned analytics that Michigan doesn't lead. Michigan is fourth in the ESPN BPI. Arizona moved three spots to third in the ESPN BPI after the win over Alabama.

Arizona is projected to finish with 27.4 wins, 3.6 losses overall and 14.4 victories and 3.6 defeats in the Big XII by the ESPN BPI. The ESPN BPI projects Arizona with a 44.2 percent chance to win the Big XII and the 60th remaining strength of schedule.

Arizona is first in the ESPN BPI strength of record, 5-0 in quality wins, has the 20th toughest SOS and 18th toughest non-conference SOS. Connecticut, ninth in the ESPN BPI is the highest rated team Arizona has played this season.

KenPom, the most frequently used metric, including official Arizona game notes, has the Wildcats fifth overall. Arizona has the 22nd SOS and 26th NC SOS in KenPom. The Wildcats are eighth in KenPom offensive rating and eighth in defensive rating. Michigan is ninth in KenPom SOS. Ari

Arizona is third in EvanMiya. Michigan is first and Duke second in EvanMiya. Arizona is fifth in EvanMiya offensive and defensive ratings. The Wildcats are eighth in the EvanMiya strength of roster ranking. Arizona is sixth in EvanMiya kills shots, the number of 10-0 runs in a game.

After the win over Alabama, Arizona moved up one spot to fifth in the NCAA NetRatings. Arizona is 4-0 versus quadrant one in 2025-26,1-0 against quad two and 4-0 in games playing quad four opponents in 2025-26. Games against quad four opponents are bringing Arizona's analytics down.

Bart Torvik is the only metrics site that has Arizona outside the top five. Arizona is sixth in Bart Torvik. The Wildcats are 10th in Bart Torvik adjusted offensive efficiency, 11th in adjusted defensive efficiency and sixth in power rating, the average chance of beating other Division I opponents.

The analytics and metrics will continue to evolve throughout the season, depending on the opponent. Arizona should see a dip in its SOS in the next four games. When Arizona begins Big XII play at Utah on January 3, the metrics as a whole should improve if the Wildcats continue to win.