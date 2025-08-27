Arizona near bottom of 2025 Team Talent Composite in Big 12 and Power 4

Arizona is 67th nationally and 13th in the Big XII in the 2025 247Sports Team Talent Composite that measures 134 Football Bowl Division programs' rosters. Arizona has a cumulative score of 651.62 on their roster. Georgia is first with a score of 1,002.98 on its 2025 roster.

Arizona has no five-star players, nine four-stars and 54 three-star players on hits 2025 roster. The last three Arizona classes have ranked 40th, 84th and 50th nationally. Texas Tech has the highest-rated roster in the Big XII with a cumulative score of 757.49.

Boston College, BYU, Iowa State, Indiana, Cincinnati and Wake Forest are the programs with rosters nationally. ranked below Arizona. Arizona plays BYU, Iowa State and Cincinnati during the 2025 season. The highest-ranked team Arizona will play in 2025 is Colorado, who is 30th nationally and second in the Big XII.

Colorado has three five-star players to lead the Big XII and has 19 four-stars. Texas Tech leads the Big XII with 20 four-star players on its roster. Oklahoma State is first nationally with 70 three-star players. Hawaii is 120th in the Team Talent Composite, which is the lowest-ranked FBS team Arizona plays in 2025.

247 team talent composite vs. Consensus power ratings heading into week 1. Trend line shows relationship between both, so you really want to be above the line (unlike my alma mater!)

Hawaii has a composite score of 481.20, two four-star players on its roster and 39 three-stars. Weber State, whom Arizona hosts in week two, is not ranked as a Football Championship Subdivision program. Arizona will play seven opponents during the 2025 season with higher-rated rosters.

Cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew is the highest-rated player on the 2025 Arizona roster. Arizona has five four-star players on offense and four four-star players on its defense. Running back Kedrick Reescano is the highest-rated player on the Arizona offense.

Arizona plummeted in the 2025 team talent composite rankings after being 56th nationally and 11th in the Big XII in 2024. Programs with 50 percent of their roster made up of blue chip (four or five-star) players are traditionally the ones who earn berths in the College Football Playoffs.

To consistently build a winning program, Arizona needs to significantly upgrade its roster in the future. The 2026 Arizona class is 47th nationally, ninth in the Big XII and quarterback Oscar Rios is the only four-star commit out of 20 pledges in the class.