Arizona needs big weekend at Houston: Remaining Games Info, Series and TV

Arizona finishes the regular season with a three-game series at Houston that began on Thursday. Houston won the series opener 13-4 on Thursday. Arizona has lost five of its last six games. After being strongly considered to host an NCAA Tournament regional, Arizona is now on the bubble.

Despite the loss on Thursday, Arizona remains tied with Kansas State for fifth place in the Big XII at 16-12 and is 34-18 overall. With Arizona State, Kansas and TCU two games ahead in the standings at 18-10 in the Big XII, Arizona needs to win out and hope one of the three above teams loses twice to receive a bye in the Big XII Tournament.

Arizona holds the tiebreaker over Arizona State and TCU after winning two out of three in the series against them this season. Arizona has dropped to 41st in the RPI after the loss to Houston. Before the losing streak, Arizona was ranked in the upper teens or high 20s in the RPI, depending on the site.

The three-game series at Houston is the fourth Arizona trip to Texas this season. Arizona is 4-7 in Texas in 2025 after the loss on Thursday. Arizona is 3-2 in 2025 in Houston, lost all three games at Globe Life Field in the Shriner's Children's College Showdown to begin the season and lost two out of three at Texas Tech.

Arizona at Houston Friday and Saturday pitching matchups

Arizona will start Raul Garayzar (1-0, 2.51) versus Alex Solis for Houston on Friday (2-1, 4.35). Freshman Smith Bailey (1-3, 4.83) will start for Arizona on Saturday, with Houston's starter to be announced.

Arizona versus Houston series history

Arizona and Houston have each won six games in their all-time series. Houston is 3-1 versus Arizona at home.

Arizona at Houston Friday and Saturday TV schedule

First pitch on Friday night is at 4:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+. Saturday will have first pitch at 11:00 AM MST and will also be on ESPN+.

Arizona remaining schedule

Arizona will begin play in its inaugural Big XII Tournament on either Wednesday or Thursday. The teams that finish in the top four in the Big XII regular season standings receive a bye into the quarterfinals.