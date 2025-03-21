Arizona needs Big XII Tournament Caleb Love in NCAA Tournament

Caleb Love averaged 19.0 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steal while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor, 38.1 percent on three-point attempts, making all seven of his free throws and had a 58.1 E-field goal percentage during Arizona's run to the Big XII Tournament Championship Game last week.

The outcome for Arizona often depends on the production from Love. Love averages 18.1 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor 38.6 percent from the field and 86.1 percent from the free throw line in Arizona wins.

Love is averaging 13.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 3.0 APG and 1.1 SPG while shooting 31.8 percent from the floor and 21.1 percent on three-point attempts in Arizona's losses. Arizona needs Love to be efficient to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Love can impact the game when he isn't scoring.

In the 88-77 Big XII Tournament win over Kansas, Love scored 11 points on four of nine from the floor, made one of his four three-point shots and had four rebounds, six assists and two steals. Love was one of four Arizona players in double figures versus Kansas. K.J. Lewis and Henri Veesaar had 19 points and Trey Townsend had 16.

There are games that Love can carry Arizona. Love does not need to carry Arizona for them to win. Love being efficient and playing within the offense significantly helps Arizona. The game after Kansas, Love scored 27 points on 10-15 from the floor and 5-8 on three-points attemps with five rebounds and an assist versus Texas Tech.

If Arizona is going to make a deep NCAA Tournament run it likely needs a mix of Love taking games over and others where he is getting his teammates more involved. The most important thing for Love to contribute to Arizona being successful in the NCAA Tournament is to play efficiently.

The efficiency and production for Love have been far greater this season in Arizona wins. Arizona showed it can play at a high level against highly seeded teams during the Big XII Tournament. Love has shown the ability to lead deep teams deep into postseason play throughout his collegiate career.