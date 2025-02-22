Arizona needs complete defensive performance and to dictate tempo versus BYU

Playing in front of its home crowd Arizona needs to dictate tempo and play a complete game defensively on Saturday night versus BYU. BYU is coming off a 91-57 win over Kansas on Tuesday night that tied the worst loss for the Jayhawks under Bill Self.

Although Arizona and BYU both average over 80.0 points per game, the Cougars play more deliberately on offense. Arizona is 50th nationally averaging 73.1 possessions per game. BYU is 191st averaging 70.2 possessions per game. Arizona is 16th averaging 14.88 fast break points per game and BYU is 180th at 9.77.

Arizona had a 10-6 advantage over BYU in Provo and 6-2 in the second half. Offensive rebounding will be another key factor on Saturday night to steal extra possessions. Arizona is 52nd nationally averaging 12.54 offensive rebounds per game. BYU is 138th nationally averaging 11.19 offensive rebounds per game.

Tobe Awaka for Arizona is tied for 53rd nationally averaging 2.96 offensive RPG. Keba Keita of BYU is tied with J'Wan Roberts of Houston who Arizona lost to last Saturday, at 105th averaging 2.64 offensive RPG. Arizona outrebounded BYU 45-30, including 21-12 in the second half.

BYU vs. Arizona pregame comparison: pic.twitter.com/64jQhq2PoV — Ben Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) February 21, 2025

BYU was efficient offensive versus Arizona in the first game until they made two of their last 12 shots. Trailing 61-60, Arizona went on a 7-0 run and never trailed again. After a Dallin Hall layup with 07:47 left, BYU did not score in the next 3:05. BYU did not make its next field goal until a Richie Saunders tip-in with 47 seconds remaining.

BYU missed nine shots in between Hall's layup and the tip-in by Saunders. Egor Demin made a three-point shot with one second remaining as the other field goal BYU had late. BYU shot 41.8 percent from the floor, made 10 of its 34 three-point attempts for 29.4 percent and it was exacerbated by shooting 8-14 free throws in the loss to Arizona.

Before their late second half collapse, BYU was shooting 47.3 percent from the field versus Arizona. Arizona is 31st nationally holding opponents to 40.3 percent from the field. BYU is 38th shooting 48.2 percent from the field. How well Arizona plays defensively will be a huge factor in the outcome versus BYU.

Arizona particulary needs another outstanding performance defending the three-point line. BYU is ninth averaging 10.5 made three-point shots per game, 20th with 28.8 attempts and 56th making 36.6 percent of their three-point attempts. Conversely, BYU is 333rd nationally taking 30.8 two-point shots per game.