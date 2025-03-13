Arizona needs to commit to being elite defensively again for deep tournament runs

Arizona held opponents to 39.6 percent from the floor and 31.4 on threes when they won 13 out of 14 games following their 4-5 start this season. During losses in five of their last eight games, Arizona is allowing opponents to shoot 45.5 percent from the field and 35.0 percent on three-point attempts.

If Arizona is going to make deep runs in the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments, they have to improve defensively. That will start on Thursday night versus the winner of Central Florida and Kansas who play on Wednesday evening. In the 83-76 loss at Kansas on Saturday, Arizona allowed 49.3 percent from the field and 38.1 percent on threes.

Arizona is fifth in the Big XII and 52nd nationally holding opponents to 41.4 percent from the field. The Wildcats are 10th in the Big XII and 143rd nationally with opponents shooting 33.0 percent on three-point attempts. As a poor three-point shooting team offensively, Arizona needs to limit opponents from beyond the arc.

Arizona is at its best when it gets out in transition, tying for 16th nationally with Kentucky and Texas-Rio Grande averaging 14.45 fast break points per game. The Wildcats are also 24th nationally averaging 27.5 defensive rebounds per game, 11th with a 55.1 percent rebounding rate, 56th averaging 4.4 blocks and 71st with 7.9 steals.

This might surprise you, but in the same time period (2/18/3/10) Arizona has the 3rd best offense in the country (!!!!)



I think they've figured on that end, and guys like Trey are finding their groove.



Again, keep that up + figure it out on defense = deep run potential. — Matthew Rein (@ReinOnWildcats) March 11, 2025

Kansas had 13 offensive rebounds, outscored Arizona 16-7 in second-chance points and only had five turnovers. Arizona is tied for 177th nationally with Columbia, Tennessee and Utah Tech forcing 12 turnovers per game. The Wildcats are 159th nationally with a 0.4 turnover margin.

Arizona has remained as one of the best teams nationally in transition despite a minimal turnover margin. Arizona did have outscored Kansas 7-0 in fast break points on Saturday. The Wildcats have forced less than 10 turnovers in three of their last four games.

Five of the last eight Arizona opponents have shot at least 45.0 percent from the floor. Arizona was as poor defensively as the 113-100 win over Arizona State would indicate in its most recent win on March 4. Tommy Lloyd and his staff have had nearly five days to game plan for its Big 12 opener. The defense has to be fixed for the postseason.