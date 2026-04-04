Arizona needs to exploit common thread in Michigan's 3 2025-26 losses

In the ESPN article "How UConn-Illinois, Arizona-Michigan will be decided in men's Final Four" published on Saturday morning, writer Myron Medcalf stated that perimeter pressure will be one of the factors that is "What will determine Arizona-Michigan?"

Medcalf stated that Arizona guards Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries are "at their best when they're driving downhill, drawing extra pressure and creating open looks for their teammates." Medcalf added that Michigan's defense will have to begin with stalling Bradley and Burries.

The inability of Michigan to efficiently make three-point shots was a common thread in its three losses during the 2025-26 season. In 2025-26, losses to Duke, Purdue and Wisconsin, Michigan made 21 out of its 74 three-point attempts. Wisconsin won at Michigan with Duke and Purdue winning in neutral site games.

Michigan has been exceptional shooting the three during the NCAA Tournament, making 45 out of its 101 attempts for 44.6 percent. Medcalf singled out the top four three-point shooters for Michigan who are currently healthy and in the rotation.

"Arizona won't be able to send more help to mitigate Michigan's paint threats if the Wolverines are a threat from the perimeter: Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney, Nimari Burnett and Yaxel Lendeborg have all made at least 37% of their 3-point attempts. If the Wolverines are off, though -- they made just 28% of their 3-point attempts in their three losses this season -- the Wildcats' job will be easier." Myron Medcalf, ESPN

Tracking Michigan's top three-point shooters

Michigan starting shooting guard Nimari Burnett is making 38.1 percent of his three-point shots during the 2025-26 season and 41.2 percent during the NCAA Tournament, on seven for 17. Burnett made one of his eight three-point attempts in two Midwest Regional games at the United Center in Chicago.

Cadeau is shooting 37.7 percent on three-point attempts this season, 40 percent in the NCAA Tournament and has made seven out of 15 from beyond the arc in the last three games. Cadeau is shooting 41.6 percent from the field this season but 50.0 percent during the NCAA Tournament.

Freshman McKenney is shooting 38.4 percent on three-point attempts this season and 46.7 percent during the NCAA Tournament on seven out of 15. McKenney shot exceptionally well in the first round against Howard and Regional Final versus Tennessee, but not in the second round and Midwest Semifinal.

Yaxel Lendeborg has had the best season of any player on the court when Michigan plays Arizona on Saturday. Lendeborg makes 37.2 percent of his three-point shots this season and is shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc in the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee held Lendeborg to three out of nine on three-point attempts.

Arizona keeping Michigan from making its three-point attempts is one of its biggest paths to victory. None of the four above-mentioned three-point shooters for Michigan has been consistent throughout the NCAA Tournament. Arizona needs to make sure Michigan has a poor three-point shooting night.