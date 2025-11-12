Arizona nets nearly wire to wire win over Northern Arizona

Arizona trailed for 39 seconds in an 84-40 win over Northern Arizona on Tuesday night at McKale Center. Jaden Bradley scored all 13 of his points in the first half as Arizona led 46-17 at halftime. Five Wildcats finished in double figures in the victory.

Northern Arizona had a 5-0 run after trailing 4-0 to start the game. The lead lasted only 39 seconds. Arizona went on a 10-0 run over the next 2:44 and never trailed after that. Four Bradley free throws, an Anthony Dell'Orso three-point shot, a Koa Peat dunk and Brayden Burries' free throw fueled the 10-0 Arizona run.

Bradley made three of his five shots from the floor, two of three three-point shots and all five free throws with three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 20 minutes. Peat had his first pedestrian performance with 10 points on three of 10 from the field with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Arizona true freshman Dwayne Aristode had set a career high with 18 points on six of 10 from the field, making six of nine three-point shots, with two rebounds and three assists. Motiejus Krivas with 12 points and seven rebounds and Tobe Awaka, who scored 10 with nine rebounds, were the other Wildcats in double figures.

Arizona gradually extended its lead after trailing early and led 46-17 at halftime. Head coach Tommy Lloyd was able to play some of his starters limited minutes in the second half. Aristode scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half, playing 15 minutes. Lloyd completely emptied his bench in the final two minutes.

Traivar Jackson led Northern Arizona with 10 points. Zach Davidson, averaging 25.0 for NAU entering the game against Arizona, was held to five points on two of seven from the field by the Wildcats. Jackson was the only player to score in double figures for Northern Arizona.

After convincing wins over Utah Tech and Northern Arizona, Arizona plays UCLA on Friday night at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, followed by playing at Connecticut on November 19. Arizona returns to McKale Center on November 24 to host Denver.