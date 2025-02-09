Arizona new starting lineup with Trey Townsend out versus Texas Tech

As first heard here from Arizona play-by-play announcer Brian Jeffries during his pre-game discussion with head coach Tommy Lloyd, forward Trey Townsend was replaced in the starting lineup on Saturday versus Texas Tech by freshman Carter Bryant.

Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority reported that an official statement from Arizona stated "Trey Townsend is not available for tonight's game versus Texas Tech. His status moving forward will continue to be evaluated." Townsend is fourth on Arizona averaging 9.0 points per game and third posting 4.1 rebounds.

Bryant is averaging 6.2 PPG, 3.3 RPG and shoots 51.0 percent from the field and 38.2 percent on three-point attempts. Tommy Lloyd has frequently played Bryant late in games over Townsend, Freshman center Emmanuel Stephen could see an increase in playing time with Townsend out.

Also, expect to see Lloyd play starting post Tobe Awaka and Henri Veesaar together more often with Townsend out. Townsend had started every game for Arizona this season before being out versus Texas Tech. Arizona was 1-2 in three games Bryant started in December with Awaka and Townsend up front.

Official statement from Arizona



“Trey Townsend (concussion) is not available for tonight’s game against Texas Tech. His status moving forward will continue to be evaluated.” — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 9, 2025

After Bryant went back to the Bench, Lloyd inserted Anthony Dell'Orso into the starting lineup as Lloyd returned to begin the game with three guards. Awaka, Jaden Bradley, Dell'Orso, Caleb Love and Townsend started the previous 13 games for Arizona before Texas Tech.

K.J. Lewis started the first six games this season before he was replaced by Bryant as a starter. Motiejus Krivas started in the 69-55 Arizona loss to Duke before he was lost for the season with a foot injury. The loss of Krivas already hurt Arizona's depth in the post.

Stephen was taken out of his redshirt after Krivas was lost for the season but has played only 22 minutes in six games. Lloyd could also shorten his bench with Towsend out. Foul trouble on the frontline will also play a big impact in the rotation for Lloyd with Townsend injured.