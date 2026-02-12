Arizona odds to win Big XII and NCAA Tournament Championships fall



The betting odds and metrics for Arizona to win the Big XII regular season title and the NCAA Tournament dropped after they lost on Monday at Kansas. Houston passed Arizona in the odds and metrics to win the Big XII. Michigan is the new favorite to win the NCAA Championship.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Houston at +105 and Arizona +120 to win the Big XII. Kansas is +650 to win the Big XII. After Kansas, there is a significant dropoff to Iowa State at +2000. Arizona and Houston are tied for first place in the Big XII, with each having 10 wins and one loss.

The ESPN Basketball Power Index projects Houston with a 65.1 percent chance to win the Big XII and Arizona at 56.5 percent. The odds take into account the potential of a tie. Houston is projected to finish with a 15.4-2.6 Big XII record in the ESPN simulations and Arizona is slightly behind at 15.2-2.8.

Arizona plays at Houston on February 21 in the game of the year in the Big XII. Kansas is 9-2. The Jawhawks host Houston on February 23 and are at Arizona on February 28. The winner will virtually guarantee being the top seed in the Big XII Tournament, which is March 10 through the 14 in Kansas City.

Updated National Title Odds: 🏀



Michigan +480

Arizona +500

Duke +700

Houston +950

Florida 14-1

Illinois 15-1

Kansas 15-1

UConn 17-1

Iowa St 18-1 — GetACLSports.com®--Sports Investor (@TheRealMrACL) February 12, 2026

National Championship odds

FanDuel has Michigan at +480 to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament, Arizona at +500, Duke +700 and Houston +950. Michigan is first across the board in Bart Torvik, Evan Miya, Ken Pom and the NCAA NetRatings. Arizona is second in three of the above four metrics, except Bart Torvik, where they are third.

Duke is first in the ESPN BPI, followed by Michigan and Arizona. Arizona has the second toughest remaining schedule nationally, Michigan is fifth and Duke 17th in the ESPN BPI. The BPI for Duke is 24.9, Michigan is 24.1 and Arizona is 23.6 entering the final three weeks of the regular season.