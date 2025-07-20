Arizona OF Easton Breyfogle made finals in Cape Cod League Home Run Derby

Arizona outfielder Easton Breyfogle hit 25 home runs in the Cape Cod Baseball League Home Run Derby. Breyfogle finished second to Arkansas star Kuhio Aloy. Breyfogle is playing in the Cape Cod League this summer for the Wareham Gatemen.

Breyfogle is hitting .226 with a .273 on-base percentage, slugging .323 and has a .595 OPS through 10 games with Wareham. Per the Cape Cod League website, Breyfogle got off to a slow start with no HRs in the first 20 seconds of the opening round.

Breyfogle had three consecutive HRs about 30 seconds into the first round and continued his hot streak with 10 long balls in the initial frame. In the final round, Breyfogle got off to another slow start with two HRs in the first 40 seconds. In the final 80 seconds of the final round, Breyfogle added 10 HRs.

Aloy and Breyfogle went to a bonus round after Carson Tinney of Texas was eliminated. Breyfogle hit three HRs in the tiebreaker round. After not hitting a HR in the first 20 seconds of the tiebreaking round, Aloy hit four in the next 20 seconds to earn the win.

Easton Breyfogle participated in today's CCBL Home Run Derby and walked away with 25 Bombs!

Breyfogle played in 53 games for Arizona in 2025 with a .244 batting average, .320 on-base percentage, .419 slugging and .738 OPS with five doubles, five triples, five HRs and 31 RBIs. With Brendan Summerhill and Aaron Walton selected in the 2025 Major League Baseball draft, Breyfogle will be a starter for Arizona in 2025.

After being off since Thursday, Wareham will play at the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox on Monday. The Cape Cod League regular season concludes on August 3. Wareham is currently in first place in the West Division with a 14-14 record. Yarmouth has the best record in the Cape Cod League with 15 wins, 11 losses and two ties.