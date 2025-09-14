Arizona off to its best start in 10 years after win over Kansas State

Arizona is 3-0 for the first time since 2015 after a 23-17 win over Kansas State on Friday night. The Arizona win over Kansas State followed a 40-6 victory over Hawaii in the week one season opener and 48-3 over Weber State in week two. All three games were at home.

Arizona opened the 2015 season with a 42-32 win at Texas-San Antonio, a 44-20 victory at Nevada and a 77-13 triumph over Northern Arizona. Arizona finished the 2015 season with a 7-6 record, which included a 45-37 win over New Mexico in the eponymous bowl game.

Arizona started the 2014 season with five consecutive wins. Before 2015, 2011 was the last season Arizona did not start a season with three consecutive wins. Arizona started 2011 with a 41-10 win over NAU, then lost five consecutive games and fired Mike Stoops.

After starting the season 3-0, Arizona moved to 16th in the Associated Press Top 25. Arizona began the 2015 season 22nd in the AP Top 25 after finishing 10-4 and 19th in the final 2014 poll. After Arizona lost five of the next seven games following the 3-0 start in 2015, they finished with wins in two of their last three.

With the 3-0 start, Arizona is one win away from matching its entire 2024 win total. Arizona finished with four wins and eight losses in 2024. Arizona is two wins away from becoming bowl eligible. The ESPN Football Power Index projects Arizona with a 93.7 percent chance to win six games and become bowl eligible.

Arizona is four wins away from its second winning season since finishing 7-6 in 2017. Arizona was 10-3 in 2023. That was only the fourth 10 win season in Arizona program history. The ESPN FPI projects Arizona to win four of its remaining nine games.