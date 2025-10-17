Arizona Offense Faces Tough Challenge Versus Elite Houston Red Zone defense

The Arizona offense, which has struggled to score in the red zone, plays at Houston on Saturday against a Cougars defense that is one of the stingiest allowing touchdowns inside the 20 yardline in 2025. Arizona is 86th nationally, converting 82.14 percent of its red zone opportunities in 2025.

Arizona is 125th nationally, converting 46.43 percent of its red zone opportunities into TDs. Houston is 14th nationally, keeping opponents out of the end zone on 46.43 percent of their trips inside the 20-yard line. Houston has allowed seven TDs and eight field goals in 17 red zone opportunities for opponents.

Arizona has 13 TDs and 10 field goals in 28 redzone opportunities. After converting 16 out of 17 red zone opportunities in its first three games, Arizona is seven for 11 inside the 20-yard line in its past three games. Arizona had 10 TDs in 17 red zone trips in its first three games and has four in 11 inside the 20 in the past three games.

Inability to convert in the red zone played a significant role in the 33-27 Arizona double overtime loss to BYU last week. Noah Fifita threw an interception on fourth down at the BYU one yardline to deprive Arizona of points after a 14-play 70-yard drive in 7:47 to open the third quarter.

Glass-half-full stat regarding Arizona's red-zone woes ...



Last year, the Wildcats had only 24 red-zone ATTEMPTS. Second-fewest in the nation.



This year, they already have 28. So they're moving the ball.



The idea that this year's offense is the same as last year's is nonsense. — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) October 15, 2025

Arizona also failed to score when it advanced to the BYU 10 on its final possession of overtime. BYU held Arizona to two field goals and allowed one TD in the other three red zone possessions for the Wildcats. The failure to convert in the red zone contributed significantly to Arizona losing to BYU.

Even in a 35-11 loss, Houston held Texas Tech to five field goals and allowed two TDs in eight red zone trips. In its five wins, Houston has allowed five TDs and three field goals in nine red zone trips. Arizona has to be able to improve significantly in the red zone to put itself in a position to beat Houston.