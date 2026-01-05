Arizona offensive balance have fueled undefeated start

Six Arizona players are averaging in double figures and seven post at least nine points per game as the Wildcats have started the season with 14 consecutive wins. Freshman forward Koa Peat has regained the Arizona scoring lead from classmate Brayden Burries.

Peat is averaging 14.4 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Burries is second, averaging 14.2 PPG, followed by Jaden Bradley at 13.7, Mo Krivas at 10.3, Tobe Awaka at 10.1, Anthony Dell'Orso at 10.0 and Ivan Karchenkov at 9.3 PPG.

All seven of the above players plus true freshman forward Dwayne Aristode, have led Arizona in scoring during a game this season. Aristode led Arizona with 18 points in an 84-49 win over Northern Arizona in November.

The balance Arizona has demonstrated during the 2025-26 season makes the Wildcats difficult to defend. Arizona is 15th, averaging 90.8 PPG, 12th shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 31st making 37.8 percent of their three-point field goal attempts.

5 in double figures - again.



That's NINE straight with at least five guys in double figures. pic.twitter.com/hVSvJUTx0o — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) January 3, 2026

Rebounding dominance

Arizona is fourth nationally with a +14.5 rebounding margin. Florida, first with a +15.9 rebounding margin, was outrebounded 38-36 by Arizona. Arizona has had more fast-break points and points in the paint than every opponent in 2025-26.

Two Arizona opponents have had more points off turnovers and four have had more second-chance points than the Wildcats this season. Arizona had an edge in nearly every statistical category in a 97-78 win at Utah on Saturday.

The 19-point win at Utah ended at eight-game Arizona streak of consecutive wins by 20 points or more. Tobe Awaka scored 18 points, which included two three-point shots, on Saturday at Utah, which pushed his average this season into double-figures.

Awaka is averaging a double-double off the bench as he is leading Arizona, posting 10.0 rebounds per game. Krivas posts 8.0 RPG to give Arizona balance on the boards. Peat averages 5.6 RPG. Bradley, Burries and Karchenkov are all averaging at least 3.6 RPG.

Four different players have led Arizona in rebounding in 2025-26. Arizona is balanced throughout its lineup in nearly every way. Five Wildcats also average at least 2.3 assists per game. Arizona has accomplished the 14-0 start with four freshmen contributing significantly in its eight-man rotation.