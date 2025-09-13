Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege becoming running game play-calling guru

In just over one season as an offensive coordinator, Seth Doege has become a run game play-calling guru. As the offensive coordinator at Marshall in 2024, Doege led a rushing offense that averaged 201.69 rushing yards per game, which was 18th nationally.

Marshall ran for over 200 yards eight times during the 2024 season. Arizona is 50th nationally in 2025 averaging 189.0 rushing yards per game. Arizona has improved significantly over 2024 when the Wildcats were 120th nationally, averaging 106.58 rushing YPG.

The Wildcats ran 45 times for 234 yards and two TDs in a 23-17 win over Kansas State on Friday night. Kansas State held Arizona to 56 yards rushing on 19 carries with one TD in 2024. The 234 rushing yards on Friday were the most for Arizona since they had 244 in a 2023 31-10 win over Texas-El Paso.

Three times during the 2024 season an Arizona player rushed for over 100 yards. Jacory Croskey-Merritt had 104 yards rushing in the season-opening win over New Mexico and Quali Conley twice had over 100 in 2024. Quincy Craig and Ismail Mahdi both have 100 yard rushing games for Arizona in 2025.

Mahdi had 22 carries for 189 yards and two receptions for 32 against Kansas State on Friday night. Mahdi had a 27 yard reception and four carries for at least 15 yards that included a 60 yard run to set up the first Arizona TD. The 189 rushing yards and 221 yards from scrimmage were the second-highest of Mahdi's career.

The 234 rushing yards Arizona had against Kansas State was extremely impressive, but only the seventh most a Doege offense has had. Arizona should have its biggest test on September 27 at Iowa State. Iowa State beat Kansas State 24-21 in the season-opening week zero win in Dublin, Ireland

Iowa State held Kansas State to 110 yards rushing on 27 carries with one TD. Iowa State ran 46 times for 130 yards and one score against Kansas State. Arizona had far more success running on Kansas State than Iowa State did. Defense and the run are key on the road. Arizona will need those at Iowa State on September 27.