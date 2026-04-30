Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege exited about WR Tre Spivey improvement

Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege is pleased with the progress that wide receiver Tre Spivey has made during spring practice. Doege commented that Spivey has been more consistent this spring in nearly every aspect of playing WR.

At 6'3 and 220 pounds, the first thing Doege mentioned about Spivey is size and explosiveness. Spivey has a better grasp of playing WR this spring. A Chandler, Hamilton alum, Spivey returned to Arizona during the 2025 Transfer Portal cycle after spending two seasons at Kansas State.

Spivey played in one game with Kansas State in 2023 to maintain his redshirt. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Spivey had 14receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown. Spivey improved significantly in his first season with Arizona, recording 23 receptions for 381 yards and a team-leading seven TDs.

With Arizona losing three of its top four receivers from the 2025 roster, expect Spivey to have a bigger role in 2026. Spivey projects as a starting WR for Arizona entering the remainder of the 2026 offseason.

"Spivey in his progress...this guy is an absolute freak...6'3, 220 pounds. He's very explosive. He's very violent with the ball in the air. He's hard to tackle...There was too many inconsistencies lining up, running the right route at the right depth on the right time, the right split, like everything matters, especially in the Big 12 play. It's been fun to watch...Spivey truly master that...He's gotten to a point where he's consistently lining up correctly....getting to his depth....winning on routes (and) going up and attacking the football. He's had one of more explosive camps...I'm really excited about him." Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege

Spivey had touchdowns in six different games in 2025. In a 41-13 win over Oklahoma State on October 4, Spivey had career highs of 80 receiving yards and two TDs on three receptions. Spivey had 11 receptions for 80 yards and six TDs in the first seven games of the 2025 season.

In the last six games of the 2025 season, Spivey had 12 receptions for 101 yards and one TD. Spivey had 10 receptions for 79 yards without a TD in the final four regular-season games in 2025. Spivey tied for seventh in TD receptions in the Big XII in 2025, despite having 21 fewer catches than anyone else that high in the conference.

If Spivey can line up correctly, run the right routes, with the expected depth, times and splits as Doege said, he could challenge to become an All-Big XII receiver in 2026. Spivey was a clutch receiver for Arizona in 2025 with 15 that went for first downs, seven of 15 or more yards and four for 25 plus.

Spivey is poised for a breakout season in 2026. The return of Doege for his second season with Arizona and quarterback Noah Fifita in his fourth season as the starter provides Arizona with needed offensive continuity. Arizona also returns Chris Hunter and Gio Richardson, key contributors at WR in 2026.