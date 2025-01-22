Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege visits 2026 5-star quarterback

New Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege was pictured visiting with 2026 five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons in a picture posted to X by the former on Sunday. Lyons is a consensus 2026 top-10 prospect and the third QB in the 247Sports Composite and On3 Industry Rankings.

USC is the heavy favorite to receive a commitment from Lyons. On3 projects USC with a 97.8 percent chance for a commitment from Lyons. Greg Biggins and Tom Loy, 247Sports' national recruiting analysts have logged crystal balls for USC as well. Arizona did not offer Lyons until January 10th, which was after Doege was hired.

Auburn and BYU are the only schools Lyons has visited per his 247Sports profile page. Lyons is the 11th overall prospect, fourth QB and second player in California out of Folsom in the 2026 class per the 247Sports composite rankings. On3 ranked Lyons the 10th overall prospect, third QB and third in California.

Lyons has completed 68.0 percent of his pass attempts in the last two seasons for 6,589 yards, with a 129.6 passer rating, 84 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, while rushing for 1,538 yards and five more scores during his high school career. At about 6'2 and 205 pounds, Lyons has excellent size at QB.

Three-star prospect Hamisi Juma and interior offensive lineman Michael Langi are the only commits in the 2026 Arizona class. Arizona added QBs Sawyer Anderson and Luke Haugo in the 2025 class and Braedyn Locke provides an experienced backup behind Noah Fifita this fall.

Fifita has eligibility through 2026. Ideally, Fifita returns in 2026 and Arizona can develop a QB behind him. Lyons would be the highest-rated signee in Arizona history if head coach Brent Brennan and Doege can convince him to sign with the Wildcats. A signee like Lyons can change the trajectory of a program.