Arizona offensive depth chart heavy on transfers and 2 players doing double duty

Arizona starters are heavily filled by transfers and Ismail Mahdi and Michael Salgado-Medina are listed as first team on the depth chart in two positions. Texas State transfer Mahdi is listed as the first-team kickoff returner and co-first team running back and Salgado-Medina will be the kicker and punter for Arizona.

Madhi had 2,322 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns ,44 receptions for 470 yards and three TDs and 31 kickoff returns for 760 yards in two seasons at Texas State. Mahdi was an All-American as an all-purpose player in 2024 when he was first nationally with 2,169 all-purpose yards.

Kedrick Reescano is listed at the top of the Arizona RB depth chart with Mahdi and Quincy Craig listed as the co-starters. Reescano is entering his second season after transferring from Mississippi during the 2024 cycle. Craig transferred from Portland State during the 2024 portal cycle.

Salgado-Medina was eighth in the Big XII out of 17 eligible punters in 2024 averaging 43.3 yards per attempt. As a high school senior in 2023. Salgado-Medina made 15 of 21 field goals with a long of 52 and connected 64 of 70 extra points. A

Arizona TE coach Josh Miller said the coaches went to the team captains to ask if they were cool bringing Keyan Burnett back. They were.



Unfortunately, Burnett has been banged up during camp. That's been his biggest issue. — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) August 15, 2025

Transfers Kris Hutson from Washington State, Javin Whatley from Chattanooga and Luke Wysong from New Mexico are listed as first-team wide receivers. Chris Hunter and Kansas State transfer Tre Spivey are listed as the co-fourth first-team WRs for Arizona.

Sam Olson, Tyler Powell, Cameron Barmore and Keyan Burnett in that order are listed as the co-first team tight ends. Burnett has been injured during August training camp. When Burnett is healthy he projects to be the first-team TE for Arizona, particularly as a receiver.

On the offensive line, Arizona is starting Texas Tech transfer Ty Buchanan at left tackle, Michael Wooten at left guard, Hawaii transfer Ka'ena Decambra, who will face his former team in the season opener at center, Alexander Doost at right guard and Tristan Bounds and Rhino Tapa’atoutai are both listed at right tackle.

Tapa’atoutai is recovering from an season-ending injury in 2024 and might not play versus Hawaii. Arizona could starter five to eight transfers in the season opener versus Hawaii based on who is listed as first team on the depth chart. Transfers need to have a major impact for Arizona in 2025 to have a successful season.

In addition to Mahdi and Salgado-Medina, the Arizona specialists are Ian Wagner as the holder and handling kickoffs, Avery Salerno as the long snapper and Jeremiah Patterson as the punt returner. The opener versus Hawaii and week two against Weber State will be significant for Arizona to evaluate the depth chart.