Arizona offensive efficiency buries Oklahoma State

Arizona shot 56.1 percent from the floor and made 10 of its 25 of its three-point field goal attempts in a 92-78 win at Oklahoma State on Tuesday night. Caleb Love led Arizona making 10-17 from the floor and 4-9 three-point field goals with 27 points and Trey Townsend tied his Arizona high with 19.

Jaden Bradley was the only other Arizona player in double figures with 12. Arizona had an 8-0 run spanning the first and second halves to extend the lead to 48-39 and was never seriously threatened again. Oklahoma State cut the deficit to five, but Arizona never trailed and the game was not tied in the second half.

Arizona built the lead to as big as 20 at 90-70 with 2:29 left. Oklahoma State led for the majority of the first half. After Oklahoma State cut the deficit to five, Arizona had another 8-0 run and to extend the lead to 61-48. The Arizona lead remained in double figures for all but one possession in the second half.

Arizona improved to 12-6 overall and 6-1 in the Big XII tied for second with Iowa State. The 90 points scored were the most for Arizona since beginning Big XII play with a 90-81 win over TCU. Arizona had arugably its most efficient offensive performance against a Big XII opponent.

The 10 three-pointers made were tied for the second most this season and the most against a Big XII opponent. Arizona also had a 38-24 advantage in points in the paint, 10 steals to four for Oklahoma State and a 15-10 edge in fast break points. The win was true to the formula in the last four seasons under Tommy Lloyd.

Arizona returns home on Saturday to host Colorado, followed by Iowa State on Monday. In its first season in the Big XII Arizona is a serious contender to win the conference. The Iowa State game will be the biggest for Arizona through this point of the season.