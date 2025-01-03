Arizona offensive tackle Leif Magnuson enters transfer portal

Arizona offensive tackle Leif Magnuson, who appeared in 17 games over four seasons, has entered the transfer portal, as Pete Nakos of On3 initially reported. Magnuson confirmed the report two hours after Nakos, stating he is open to discussions with FBS and FCS programs.

Magnuson signed with Arizona as the 1,379th prospect, 88th offensive guard and second player in Sasketewan, Canada out of Saskatoon Bethlehem Catholic per the 247Sports composite rankings. Magnuson played did not play at all in 2020 or 2022, played in four games in 2021 and 11 out of the 13 Arizona contests in 2023.

Arizona loses a very experienced offensive lineman from its roster with Magnuson choosing to move on for his sixth season. Magnuson was one of the higher-graded Arizona players by Pro Football Focus in 2024 but was declared out for the season with concussions in 2024.

Arizona has lost two OTs and four offensive linemen to the transfer portal since the end of the 2024 season. Offensive tackle, Elijha Payne, guard Wendall Moe who has since transferred to Tennessee, center J.T. Hand who moved on to Oregon State and interior offensive lineman Jonah Rodriguez also left Arizona after the 2024 season.

He's played in 17 career games. https://t.co/VxSGJEUisH pic.twitter.com/mTKMRdHz0G — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) January 3, 2025

I am now in the transfer portal and will be open to conversations with FBS and FCS schools — Leif Magnuson (@LeifMags) January 3, 2025

Arizona OL coach Josh Oglesby and head coach Brent Brennan have done a good job rebuilding the Wildcats' OL for 2025. Offensive tackles Jordan Brown from Georgia Tech, Tristan Bounds from Michigan and Max Buchanan from Texas Tech, and interior offensive lineman Ka'ena DeCambra from Hawaii are incoming transfers on the OL.

Rebuilding the OL is critical for Arizona in 2025. Arizona was 97th nationally in yards per carry, 62nd in allowing 5.42 tackles per loss per game and 91st allowing 2.33 sacks per game. Those numbers are all indicative of poor OL play. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita was constantly under pressure throughout the 2024 season.

In 2024, Fifita had a breakthrough season as a redshirt freshman, partially because of excellent offensive line play. For Fifita to return to his 2023 form. Arizona needs the incoming OL to contribute. Buchanan is expected to be a starter. Bounds could compete to be a starter and Brown and DeCambra likely add depth.