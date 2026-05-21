Arizona offers 2027 4-star prospect Kamsi Awaka, brother of Tobe

Arizona has offered a scholarship to 2027 four-star prospect Kamsi Awaka, the brother of former Wildcat forward Tobe. Awaka posted to X that he received an offer from Arizona. A scouting report by 247Sports compares his game to Tobe.

Awaka is the 70th prospect, eighth center and second player in New Jersey out of Blair Academy in the 2027 247Sports composite rankings. On3/Rivals ranks Awaka as the 69th prospect, eighth center and second player in N.J. in their industry rankings.

Georgia Tech is the leader for a commitment from Awaka at 31.4 percent per On3/Rivals. Arizona is second for an Awaka commitment at 27.5 percent. Rhode Island is third for a commitment from Awaka at 11.5 percent, followed by Fordham and Iona at 9.8 percent.

In addition to the programs listed by On3/Rivals, 247Sports notes that High Point and Maryland have also offered a scholarship to Awaka. Arizona and Georgia Tech are the most recent programs to offer Awaka a scholarship per 247Sports.

Blessed to receive a d1 offer from the University of Arizona! pic.twitter.com/nY9cR0FjeZ — Kamsi Awaka (@KamsiAwaka0097) May 18, 2026

"The stats are never going to stand out for Awaka, but it's hard not to appreciate him... He's not exactly the same as his older brother Tobe Awaka, but a lot of what helped his brother play a big role on Arizona's Final Four team makes the younger Awaka...valuable...He's relentlessly physical. He doesn't require a lot of offensive touches. He's able to play bigger than his size and he's a plus rim protector because of his awareness...and motor." Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Kamsi Awaka Stats

Awaka led the Adidas 3SSB, averaging 3.6 blocks per game in 2025-26 and posted 12.6 points on 60.3 percent from the field, 57.1 percent on three-point attempts and 48.4 percent from the free throw line with 5.3 rebounds. Awaka averaged more blocks per game than top-five 2027 prospect Yann Kamagate.

Awaka is the second legacy to receive a scholarship offer from the Wildcats in the 2027 class. Arizona also offered a scholarship to four-star guard Jason Gardner Jr. Arizona has offered scholarships to five prospects in the 2027 class per On3/Rivals and seven according to 247Sports.

Four-star guard NaVorro Bowman Jr., son of the former NFL linebacker and four-star center Cherif Millogo are the two players Arizona has offered scholarships to in the 2027 class per 247Sports that are not listed by On3/Rivals.

Awaka perfectly fits the physical play, tough-minded style that Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd prefers and is prevalent in the Big XII. With offers from power conference programs increasing, the recruitment for Awaka projects to be competitive.