Arizona offers San Jose State transfer defensive back Michael Dansby
Former San Jose State defensive back Michael Dansby who was signed out of high school by Arizona head coach Brent Brennan posted to X on Monday that he received an offer from the Wildcats. Dansby has been a productive player in three seasons at San Jose State.
In his two seasons under Brennan in 2022 and 2023 Dansby combined for 33 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 11 passes defended, three interceptions and one returned for a TD. Dansby improved his production in 2024 with 37 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 7.0 pass breakups, 9.0 passes defended and two interceptions.
Dansby would help Arizona fill the loss of three cornerbacks to the transfer portal and give the Wildcats an experienced and productive defensive back. Arizona will also lose CB Tacario Davis to the NFL. Three CBs signed with Arizona in the 2025 class, but it remains to be seen how much of an impact they can have as true freshmen.
At 6'0 and 179 pounds, Dansby provides Arizona with decent size at CB. Dansby had his best game with five tackles, two pass breakups and two passes defended per his San Jose State profile page in a 31-24 loss at Colorado State. Dansby was 13th in the Mountain West in PBUs and 14th in passes defended.
Arizona needs to drastically improve a pass defense that was 102nd allowing 239.0 yards per game, 117th with a 147.46 pass rating against, 113th allowing 8.1 yards per play, 106th with 22 touchdowns against and 107th with a 63.7 opponent completion percentage.
Dansby has one year of eligibility remaining after playing in the last three seasons with San Jose State. Adding Dansby would give defensive backs coach Duane Akina a chance to work with the 2025 signees and develop them for 2026 after Dansby completes his eligibility with Arizona.