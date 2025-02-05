Arizona officially adds 5 players on National Signing Day

Arizona loaded up on the line of scrimmage signing two offensive linemen, two defensive linemen and a running back on the traditional National Signing Day on Wednesday. The biggest news on National Signing Day was the flip of three-star interior offensive lineman Peter Langi from Washington.

Langi will eventually be joined by his brother, Michael, who is committed to the 2026 Arizona recruiting class as a three-star interior offensive lineman. All players who signed with Arizona on Wednesday are three-star prospects, including a junior college transfer.

The 2025 Arizona class is 51st nationally and ninth, right in the middle of the Big XII. After a 4-8 season, it is impressive the signing class Brent Brennan and his staff have signed. Arizona will have to increase the number of blue-chip players on its roster to compete annually for a Big XII title.

Linebacker Myron Robinson and wide receiver Isaiah Mizell are the only four-star 2025 Arizona signees in the 247Sports composite rankings. Mizell and Robinson both signed during the Early National Signing Period in December. Arizona signed 28 players and added 25 transfers to the 2025 roster.

The dominant lineman out of Juice County makes it official ✍🏼



Welcome home @PETERLANGI50! pic.twitter.com/pwgiaDvpvf — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2025

Langi is the highest-ranked prospect who signed with Arizona on Wednesday. Langi is the 1,233rd-ranked prospect, 90th interior offensive lineman and 92nd player in California in the 2025 class out of San Francisco Archbishop Riordan. At 6'5 and 310 pounds, Langi has college-ready size.

Funa is a 6'5 and 300-pound transfer from the College of San Mateo. In 24 games with the College of San Mateo in the last two seasons, Funa had 84.0 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception and two pass breakups. Arizona gets an experienced player with a chance to make an impact in 2025.

The Poly Pipeline Continues 🔥



Welcome Home, Siale! pic.twitter.com/pKW7t5sdLv — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2025

Uluvae also played for the College of San Mateo. Arizona had a quick recruitment with Uluave. Uluave was offered on January 25, committed to Arizona on January 30 and signed on Wednesday. In his one season at the College of San Mateo Uluvae played in only one game. Arizona adds depth with Uluave.

Undefeated Texas State Champion Making His Way to Tucson!



Welcome to Tucson, @cwthree1 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/isjwu8YWj5 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2025

Warren is the 818th prospect, 63rd RB and 112th player in Texas in the 2025 class out of Fort Worth, North Crowley. In three high school seasons, Warren ran for 2,073 yards, 35 touchdowns and had 29 receptions for 475 yards and another three TDs. Warren had his best season as a Senior when he posted the majority of is receiving stats.

Another Big Man From The Great State of Texas! ✍🏼



Welcome Home, @porter_patton 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/27mQRZMvNk — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2025

Patton was a late committment in the 2025 Arizona class. Playing for Austin, Texas, Westlake, the alma mater of former Arizona quarterback Nick Foles, Patton had 45 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack. 2.0 QB hurries, one pass defended and one fumble recovery in 2024. At 6'7 and 255 pounds, Patton has great length as an edge rusher.

The 2025 class for Arizona is promising. Mizzell and Robinson need to develop into stars as the only blue-chip 2025 Arizona signees. Brennan and his staff need to develop other players into key starters for the Wildcats eventually. The 2025 season is critical for Brennan's future and for Arizona.