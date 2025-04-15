Arizona officially announces home-and-home series with Connecticut

Arizona will play at Connecticut on November 19 in 2025 and host the Huskies on November 18, 2026, in a home-and-home series announced on Tuesday. Arizona and Connecticut have played seven times, with the most recent being Wildcat wins in 2017 and 2018. Only three of the first seven games between Arizona and UConn have been on campus.

Connecticut won the first five games against Arizona. Connecticut beat Arizona 79-69 in the first game between the two perennial powers at the United Center in Chicago in what was then called the Great Eight. The Huskies 71-69 exactly a year later in Storrs.

Connecticut later beat Arizona in Tucson in 2002, Lahaina, Hawaii in 2005 and in the 2011 NCAA Tournament West Regional Final in Anaheim, California. Arizona beat Connecticut 73-58 in Tucson in 2017 and 76-72 in Storrs in 2018.

Arizona finished the 2024-25 season 24-13 with a loss to Duke in the NCAA Tournament East Regional Semifinal. Connecticut finished the 2024-25 season 24-11 with a loss to eventual national champion Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The loss to Florida ended UConn's 13-game NCAA Tournament win streak.

Home-and-home series set with UConn 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Lq1WdhYHQc — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 15, 2025

Arizona returns starting guards Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso and forward Tobe Awaka in 2025-26. Five-star freshmen Koa Peat and Brayden Burries are expected to have big roles for Arizona next season. Center Motiejus Krivas, who is returning from a season-ending ankle injury, is projected to start in 2025-26.

Arizona previously announced games on November 14 versus UCLA at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, a to-be-determined date versus Bucknell in November, December 6 versus Auburn and December 13 against Alabama at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

Connecticut could be a top-five team in the preseason pending the return of star Alex Karaban. The Huskies also return guard Solomon Ball and added Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. through the transfer portal. Five days after playing UCLA, Connecticut will provide Arizona with another stern early-season game.