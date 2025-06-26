Arizona one of 6 colleges with 2025 NBA and NFL 1st-round picks

Arizona became the second school to have a player selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft after freshman forward Carter Bryant was selected 14th overall by the San Antonio Spurs. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was selected eighth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers from Arizona.

Texas was the first school to have first-round picks in the 2025 NBA and NFL Drafts when shooting guard Tre Johnson was selected sixth overall by the Washington Wizards. Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and surprisingly, Penn State were the other four schools with first-round picks in the 2025 NBA and NFL drafts.

This is the first time since 2008 Arizona has had a player selected in the first round of the NBA and NFL drafts. Guard Jerryd Bayless was selected eighth overall in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers and cornerback Antoine Cason was selected 27th overall by the San Diego Chargers in the same year.

Arizona is expected to make history in July, matching 2008, with outfielder Brenden Summerhill projected to be a first-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft. Pitchers Ryan Perry, 21st overall by the Detroit Tigers and Daniel Schlereth, 29th by the Diamondbacks, were first-round picks in the 2008 MLB Draft.

Schools with first round picks in both the 2025 NFL and NBA Drafts. pic.twitter.com/hgrJLjlXdB — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 26, 2025

Arizona is eighth all-time with 27 NBA first-round picks, 52nd with 12 players selected in the first round in the NFL and tied for 12th with Cal State-Fullerton, Mississippi State and Wake Forest with 12 alums drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Chase Davis was the last first-round pick from Arizona when he was selected 21st overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2023 MLB Draft. Davis currently plays for the Springfield Cardinals in AA, the minor league affiliate of St. Louis. Arizona is not likely to have first-round picks in the 2026 NBA, NFL and MLB drafts.