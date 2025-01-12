Arizona outlast Central Florida extending win streak to 6

Arizona outlasted Central Florida 88-80 to earn its sixth straight win on Saturday night. Five Arizona players finished in double figures. The Wildcats received exceptional play from the center duo of Tobe Awaka and Henri Veesaar earning the win.

Awaka scored 11 points on five of seven from the floor with five rebounds. Veesaar scored 14 points on 5-8 from the floor, made 2-4 three-point shoots and 2-4 from the free throw line with five rebounds. Caleb Love led Arizona with 16 points. Anthony Dell'Orso with 15 and K.J. Lewis with 10 were the other Wildcats in double figures.

Arizona raced to a 33-19 lead in the first half. Central Florida rallied to tie the game at 42 before a Trey Townsend three-point play put Arizona in front to stay 45-42. Arizona was efficient offensively shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and made nine of their 23 three-point shots.

Arizona held Central Florida to 38.5 percent from the floor and eight for 35 on three-point attempts. The Wildcats got sloppy down the stretch. Arizona missed its last six field goals, did not make a shot from the floor over the final 5:56 and had four turnovers in the final 3:12.

Keyshawn Hall led Central Florida with 22 points and had six rebounds and five assists. Darius Johnson was the only other player from Central Florida in double figures with 18 points. Arizona did an exceptional job on Central Florida's third star player, Jordan Ivy-Curry who scored five points on 2-11 from the floor.

Arizona needs to clean up its defensive rebounding. Central Florida finished with 20 offensive rebounds to 11 for Arizona. That led to a 23-12 Central Florida advantage in second-chance points. Central Florida also had an 18-9 edge in points scored off of turnovers.

Arizona concludes a two-game home stand on Tuesday when it hosts Baylor. The Bears are 11-4 overall and 3-1 in the Big XII after they had a difficult start to the season like Arizona. Arizona is 10-5 overall and 4-0 in the Big XII, tied with Houston and Iowa State for first place in the conference.