Arizona outlasts Baylor for big road victory after starting lineup change

Arizona led by as many as 14 in the second half before holding off a late Baylor rally to earn a 74-67 win in Waco on Monday night. The Wildcats closed the first half on a 12-5 run to take a 41-33 lead at halftime. Arizona twice led by 14 before Baylor rallied. Baylor got as close as 70-67 with 25 seconds remaining.

Caleb Love made two free throws, Langston Love missed a three-point shot and K.J. Lewis followed with two more from the line to seal the Arizona win. Tommy Lloyd started Henri Veesaar and brought Trey Townsend off the bench. Tobe Awaka led Arizona with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Veesaar had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Love scored 13 points and Anthony Dell'Orso had 11 as the other Arizona players in double figures. Edgecombe led all scorers with 24 points on 6-13 from the field, 1-6 on three-point attempts and made 11 of 14 free throws. Norchad Omier scored 15 points and had 13 rebounds as the only other Bear in double figures.

Arizona was in control most of the game with the lead for 35:18 while trailing for only 2:30. The Wildcats outrebounded the Bears 37-31, had a 42-34 advantage in points in the paint and outscored Baylor 12-6 in fast break points. Arizona played a nearly complete first half.

The Wildcats shot 60.0 percent from the floor and made four of its nine three-point attempts in the first half while holding the Bears to 40.0 percent in the first half and three of 11 from beyond the arc. Arizona shot 35.7 percent in the second half and missed all nine of its three-point shots in the second half.

Baylor shot 40.0 percent and made just two of 11 three-point shots in the second half. Arizona finished the game shooting 48.3 percent and 4-18 on threes while holding Baylor to 40.0 percent and 5-22 from beyond the arc. Arizona returns home to host BYU on Saturday.