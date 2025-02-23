Arizona outlasts Houston in overtime after massive fourth quarter comeback

Skylar Jones made two free throws with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime as Arizona avoided a devasting loss to beat Houston 74-72. Arizona improved to 17-12 overall and 8-8 in the Big XII with the win. Houston is now 5-22 overall, 1-15 and in last place in the Big XII.

Arizona needed a furious rally in the fourth quarter to get back into the game. Trailing 58-45 with 5:45 remaining, Arizona went on an 18-2 run to take a 63-60 lead on two Jada Williams free throws with five seconds remaining in regulation.

Eylia Love had a three-point shot hit the rim and bounced through to tie the game with 0.4 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game. Arizona did not get a shot off and the game went overtime. The Wildcats got back in the game by forcing nine Cougars turnovers in the fourth quarter. That included four by Laila Blair.

Arizona began the game with an 11-2 lead. Houston closed the first quarter on a 16-5 run to take an 18-16 lead after the first 10 minutes. The Cougars extended the run by outscoring the Wildcats 7-2 to start the second quarter. Houston outscored Arizona 22-15 in the second quarter and led 40-31 at halftime.

Four players scored all but five points for Arizona. Isis Beh and Williams led Arizona with 18 points each, Breya Cunningham scored 17 with 15 rebounds and Skylar Jones had 16 with five steals. Blair led all scorers with 21 points, Love scored 18 before fouling out in overtime and Gia Cooke and Kierra Merchant each had 18.

Arizona hosts Texas Tech in its last home game on Tuesday, before playing at Arizona State next Saturday to finish the regular season. The Wildcats will likely need at least one or two wins in the Big XII Tournament, which starts on March 5 in Kansas City, to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.