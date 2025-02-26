Arizona outlasts Texas Tech getting critical win for NCAA Tournament hopes

Arizona made its first seven shots of the fourth quarter to pull away from Texas Tech for a 66-57 win on Tuesday night. The win was the third in a row for Arizona as they continue their push for an NCAA Tournament berth. Isis Beh scored 15, Jada Williams 14 and Paulina Paris came off the bench with 11 as the Wildcats in double figures.

The first half was close to even with neither team leading by more than three points and Arizona taking a 25-24 lead at halftime. Arizona outscored Texas Tech 7-2 to start the second half and never trailed after that. The Wildcats extended the lead to 43-35 after three quarters.

Texas Tech scored the first four points of the fourth quarter and trailed by four three times in the final period but could not get any closer. Arizona was in control for most of the fourth quarter but was not able to truly put Texas Tech away until the final minute. Williams scored seven, Beh five and Skylar Jones four of her eight in the fourth quarter.

Texas Tech was led by Loghan Johnson with 14 and Bailey Maupin and Jasmine Shavers each scored 13. The Red Raiders shot 43.4 percent from the floor but made only five of their 23 three-point attempts. Arizona shot 48.9 percent and made five of 15 three-point attempts.

It was a very sloppy game with Texas Tech committing 23 turnovers and Arizona 20. Texas Tech had a 14-13 advantage in poinnts off turnovers. The Red Raiders got better in the second half after committing 14 turnovers in the first half. Texas Tech also had a 10-5 advantage in fast break points.

Arizona won the game at the free throw line making 15 of their 21 attempts to six of 12 for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders were called for 24 fouls on Tuesday to 16 for Arizona. Arizona will finish the regular season on Saturday at Arizona State. The Big XII Tournament starts on March 5.