Arizona overcomes Grand Canyon comeback with 8 inning win

Arizona scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning after Grand Canyon tied the game with a one-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 7-3 win over the Lopes on Wednesday night. Arizona improves to 27-4 with the win. Grand Canyon drops to 22-4 with the loss.

Regan Shockley got Arizona on the board first with an infield single in the top of the third inning that scored Tayler Biehl. The game was a pitchers duel until the seventh inning. Arizona added what turned out to be an essential insurance run on a Devyn Netz single that scored Biehl after a throwing error on Grand Canyon.

Miranda Stoddard pitched nearly flawless ninth inning allowing one hit and no walks with three strikeouts in four innings. Netz relieved Stoddard and allowed four hits, three runs, two earned with no walks and five strikeouts in three innings. Aissa Silva pitched one perfect inning with one strikeout to close the game out.

After Emily Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh inning, Haley Wolsky was inserted as a pinch runner. After a fielder's choice, Makaiya Gomez hit a home run to tie the game. Netz got out of the inning by forcing a ground out and getting a strikeout to send the game to extras.

Arizona wasted no time retaking the lead in extra innings. Biehl tripled after Grand Canyon left fielder scored Mia Weckel misplayed the ball to score Zaedi Tagalog who entered the game as a pinch runner. Biehl scored two batters later on an error by Grand Canyon pitcher Emily Darwin.

A Netz single scored Dakota Kennedy and Regan Shockey and Kaiah Alymeyer scored on a throwing error to cap a five-run top of the eighth. Mackenzie Nolan had an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth but Siva got the final two outs for Arizona. Arizona plays its first road series of the season a Arizona State this weekend.