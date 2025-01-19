Arizona performance versus Texas Tech was a complete team loss

Only two Arizona players made at least 50 percent of their shots, Texas Tech had a 50-34 rebounding advantage and the Wildcats were outscored 13-0 in the final five minutes of a 70-54 loss in Lubbock on Saturday. Arizona lost to Texas Tech as a team.

The reasons Arizona lost at Texas Tech on Saturday begin with the above. Scoring was at a premium too often throughout the game on Saturday, Texas Tech particularly hurt Arizona with a 16-8 advantage in offensive rebounds and the inability to execute down the stretch continues to hurt Arizona.

Carter Bryant who scored 10 points on four of five from the floor, all in the first half and Anthony Dell'Orso who made three of his six shots from the field for six points were the only Arizona players who made at least 50 percent of their shots on Saturday. Arizona shot 31.0 percent from the floor and made three of 18 three-point attempts on Saturday.

If Bryant and Dell'Orso's stats are taken out, Arizona shot 23.4 percent. Caleb Love scored nine points on three of 13 from the field and missed all five of his three-point attempts on Saturday, but he was not alone in having a poor shooting performance for Arizona in the loss.

Jaden Bradley led Arizona with 11 points. Bryant is the only other Arizona player to score in double figures on Saturday. Other than Bryant and Dell'Orso, Bradley shot 3-7, Caleb Love 3-13, Trey Townsend 2-9. Tobe Awaka 2-5, K.J. Lewis 1-7 and Henri Veesaar 0-5. The poor shooting for Arizona was rampant throughout the team.

Tommy Lloyd stated on the radio postgame show that Saturday was a team loss. Lloyd did not seem overly concerned about the loss other than the rebounding on Saturday in his postgame meeting with reporters. "You’re going to have some days like this, and we’re not going to dwell on it" Lloyd told reporters.

Arizona remains third in the Big XII averaging 83.1 points per game and fourth shooting 47.8 percent from the floor. The offense will be there for Arizona. Teams generally shoot better at home. Arizona is at Oklahoma State on Tuesday night. Oklahoma State is 10-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big XII.