Arizona PG Jaden Bradley and forward Koa Peat named mid-season All-Americans

Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley and former Wildcat center Henrik Veesaar, who now plays for North Carolina, were named third-team Midseason All-Americans by The Field of 68. Arizona forward Koa Peat was named a second-team Midseason Freshman All-American.

Bradley is averaging 13.6 points per game, 4.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds. 2.0 steals, while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor, makes 52.9 percent of his three-point attempts, 82.5 percent from the free throw line and has an 82.5 eFG percentage.

Peat is averaging 13.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.8 APG while shooting 56.1 percent from the field. In the 93-87 season opener against Peat scored 30 points, had seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block and made 11 out of 18 shots from the field.

Veesar is averaging 16.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 1.5 BPG while shooting 64.1 percent from the field, 50.0 percent on three-point attempts and 66.7 percent from the free throw line with a 70.6 percent eFG percentage.

Veesar has significantly increased all of his numbers, with the most significant being that he went from 20.8 minutes per game with Arizona in 2024-25 to 30.7 MPG with North Carolina this season. Arizona has a glut of post players with Tobe Awake, Motiejus Krivas and Peat on the 2025-26 roster.

Veesaar transferring to North Carolina clarified the rotation in the post for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and has allowed the Estonian to thrive playing next to North Carolina star freshman Caleb Wilson.

Peat is second on Arizona in scoring and third in rebounding. Bradley is third on Arizona in scoring and leads the Wildcats in assists and steals while being the team leader. Brayden Burries, who now leads Arizona, averaging 14.0 PPG, is a player to watch for the Freshman All-American team by the end of the 2025-26 season.