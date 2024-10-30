Arizona places three in double figures in exhibition rout over Cal State-LA
Skylar Jones scored 16 points, Jada Williams had 15 and Breya Cunningham 14 as Arizona beat Cal State-Los Angeles 83-52 on Tuesday night in their final exhibition game. Arizona outscored Cal State-LA 28-14 in the second quarter after being tied at 19 after the first quarter.
The Wildcats gradually took control of the game in the second quarter. Jones made a three-point shot to open the second quarter and Arizona never trailed again. Paulina Paris added a fastbreak layup to extend the lead to five. Cal State-LA made a three to cut the deficit to two but the Golden Eagles never got closer.
Arizona took a 47-33 lead at halftime and it extended it with a 12-2 run to start the second half. The Wildcats led 59-41 after three quarters. Arizona outscored Cal State-LA 23-12 in the fourth quarter to earn the dominant win. The Wildcats shot 54.2 percent from the floor and made 15-21 free throws, but only three of 11 three-point attempts.
Arizona held Cal State-LA to 43.5 percent from the floor and 30.4 percent on three-point attempts. Adia Barnes could not have been happy with the 30-27 rebounding advantage. Sahnya Jah led Arizona with seven rebounds. Barnes was able to give double-digit minutes to 10 players.
Williams had a good all-round game with five assists to add to her 15 points. Cunningham and Jones combined to shoot 13-19 from the floor and the former added six rebounds. Nine players scored for Arizona. Cal State-LA was led by Gabrielle Rones with 12 and Amaya Fuentes with 10 as their only players in double figures.
Arizona will open the season on Monday versus Texas-Arlington with a 4:00 PM tip-off on ESPN Plus. Texas-Arlington finished 17-16 overall last season. Avery Brittingham is a WAC Player of the Year candidate for UTA. The 6-1 forward averaged 13.1 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and made 44.9 percent from the field.