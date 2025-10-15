Arizona Players Appearing at Big XII Basketball Media Days Announced

Senior forward Tobe Awaka, senior guard Jaden Bradley, and freshman forward Koa Peat will represent the men and graduate student guards Noelani Cornfield and Mickayla Perdue and junior guard Sumayah Sugapong will represent the women for Arizona at the Big XII Basketball Media Days on October 21 and 22 in Kansas City.

Coverage of Big XII Basketball Media Days will air on ESPNU and ESPN+ from 9 AM to noon Mountain Standard Time each day. Per the Big XII, Matt Schick, former Coastal Carolina player Brooke Weisbrod, Iowa State alum Anne O’Neil and Rachel Galligan, who played at Eastern Illinois, will host on the women’s day.

Schick will host with former Division I head coach and longtime Big XII analyst Fran Fraschilla, former UCLA player Sean Farnham and Chancellor Johnson on Men's Big Basketball Media days. Bradley is the one returning player to Big XII Basketball Media Days for the Arizona Men or Women.

Cornfield transferred to Arizona from Buffalo, where she previously played for Becky Burke, the new head coach of the Wildcats. Cornfield spent one season at Buffalo after transferring from Southern Mississippi. In 2024-25, Cornfield averaged 10.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game.

Arizona is the fourth program for Perdue after playing at Toledo, Glenville State and Cleveland State. In two years with Cleveland State, Perdue averaged 18.7 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 2.5 APG and 1.2 SPG. Perdue was the Horizon League Newcomer of the Year in 2023-24 and the Player of the Year in 2024-25.

Sugapong averaged 14.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.9 APG and 1.9 SPG in two seasons at UC San Diego. Sugapong was the Big West Freshman of the Year in the 2023-24 and the Big West Championship Most Outstanding Player in 2025.

Awaka, Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso are returning starters for Arizona in 2025-26. Guard Brayden Burries and Peat gave Arizona two five-star signees in the 2025 class that ranked second nationally. Burries, Peat, or both are expected to start for Arizona, depending on how head coach Tommy Lloyd structures his lineup.

Bradley enters his second season as a starter for Arizona and his third in the rotation. Bradley is the only remaining rotation player for Arizona from 2023-24. Awaka enters his second season with Arizona as one of the best rebounders nationally after averaging 7.8 per game in 19.5 minutes per contest in 2024-25.

The Arizona women were picked to finish 14th in the Big XII in the preseason coaches poll and the men are 13th nationally in the Associated Press preseason top 25. Head coach Becky Burke had to nearly completely rebuild the Arizona roster. Lloyd has a good foundation with Awaka, Bradley, Dell'Orso and Motiejus Krivas.