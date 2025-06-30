Arizona players appearing at Big XII Media Days announced

Quarterback Noah Fifita, offensive lineman Rhino Tapa'atoutai, defensive lineman Tre Smith and defensive backs Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith and Treyden Stukes will represent Arizona at Big XII Media Days on July 9 in Frisco, Texas, as announced by the conference on Monday.

Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State and Texas Tech will meet the media on July 8. Arizona, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Utah and West Virginia will appear on July 9. Fifita is the only returnee to Big XII Media Days from 2024.

Fifita is returning for his third season as the Arizona starting QB. Tapa'atoutai adds depth on the OL and Johnson, Smith and Stukes should provide Arizona with one of the best secondaries nationally if they can stay healthy.

Injuries plagued Arizona throughout the 2024 season. Tapa'atiutai was limited to six games because of injuries in 2024. Johnson played in 11 games in 2024 to earn All-Big XII honorable mention. Smith played in all 12 games in 2024, but Stukes played in only four games during the 2024 season.

Fifita will hope for a redemptive season after he and the Arizona offense regressed in 2024. Head coach Brent Brennan hired highly regarded young offensive coordinator Seth Doege from Marshall to revitalize the Arizona offense in 2024. The toughest part for Fifita will be adjusting without star wide receiver Tetaitoa McMillan.

Tapa'atoutai is hoping to make an impact after not playing in 2023 and missing half the 2024 season. There should be plenty of opportunity for Tapa'atoutai to compete to be a starter or at least receive significant snaps in 2025.

Smith was arguably the best DL for Arizona in 2024. After transferring from San Jose State, following Brennan, Smith had 53 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 2024. Arizona needs a productive season out of Smith and for him to compete to be an All-Big XII player.

After a difficult 2024 season, there will be a lot of tough questions for the six players appearing at Big XII Media Days. Brennan will also be challenged after Arizona was picked as one of the teams expected to compete for a Big XII title in 2024 and only went 2-8 versus Big XII opponents.