Arizona Players Snubbed From Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Arizona was snubbed from the 2025-26 Preseason All-Big XII team that was announced on Thursday. The 2025-26 Preseason All-Big 12 team is led by J.T. Toppin of Texas Tech, who was chosen to repeat as the Big XII Player of the Year.

Other honors went to the Preseason Newcomer of the Year, LeJuan Watts of Texas Tech and the Preseason Freshman of the Year, Darryn Peterson, Kansas. At the end of the season, the Big XII chooses an All-Freshmen Team.

Arizona five-star freshmen, guard Brayden Burries and forward Koa Peat, would have been selected to the preseason Big XII All-Freshman Team. Burries and Peat contributed significantly to Arizona signing the top 2025 class in the Big XII and second-best nationally.

A.J. Dybansta of BYU, Milos Uzan of Houston and Patterson were unanimous selections for the preseason All-Big XII team. Patterson is the top player in the 2025 class by 247Sports and Patterson is second. Burries is the ninth-ranked 2025 prospect, and Peat is 11th.

Richie Saunders, BYU, Emanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler from Houston, Tamin Lipsey of Iowa State, P.J. Haggerty from Kansas State and Christian Anderson, Texas Tech were the other players chosen preseason All-Big XII.

Arizona guard Jaden Bradley, Burries, or Peat not being chosen preseason All-Big XII were the biggest surprises from the Wildcats. Forward Tobe Awaka, who was honorable mention All-Big XII in 2024-25, is the only returnee for the Wildcats honored by the conference last season.

Bradley is arguably the most important player for Arizona in 2025-26. Bradley is entering his second season as a starter for Arizona and his third in the rotation as the only remaining contributor from the 2023-24 team that advanced to the West Regional Semifinals.

Bradley is expected to play a bigger role offensively in 2025-26 with Caleb Love now in the NBA. If Bradley significantly improves his numbers, he will have a chance to be named All-Big 12. Awaka, Burries and Peat will also be contenders to be named All-Big XII in 2025-26.