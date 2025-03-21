Arizona plays first road series this season at West Virginia beginning Friday

Entering the weekend with a 16-4 record, Arizona plays its first road series this season from Friday through Sunday at 18-1 West Virginia. Arizona won 11-8 at Rice on February 26 in its only road game this season. West Virginia began the season 13-0 before suffering its only loss 13-9 to Kennesaw State on March 8.

Arizona enters this weekend with a nine-game winning streak and West Virginia has won five consecutive games. West Virginia leads the all-time series versus Arizona 2-1 with all three games played in Tucson in 2021. Arizona is playing in the Eastern Time Zone for the only time during the regular season in 2025.

West Virginia is second in the Big XII with a .322 batting average and third averaging 8.8 runs per game. Arizona is fourth in the Big XII with a .306 batting average, but that has only translated to being 11th in the conference with 143 runs scored in 20 games. Only three Big XII teams have played more games.

Arizona enters the weekend third in the Big XII with a 3.61 Earned Run Average. West Virginia is second in the Big XII with a 3.14 ERA. A difference to watch with the pitching staffs is Arizona leads the Big XII issuing only 52 walks, while West Virginia is 10th in the conference with 85 walks by its pitching staff.

Arizona is also first in Big XII with only nine home runs allowed compared to West Virginia who is 11th with 11th with 20 HRs allowed. Skylar King for West Virginia is third in the Big XII hitting .444 and Brendan Summerhill for Arizona is fifth batting .427.

Collin McKinney (0-1, 1.29) will pitch for Arizona versus Griffin Kirn (3-0, 3.42) on Friday, followed by Owen Kramkowski (3-1, 4.84) against Gavin Van Kempen (2-0, 3.78) on Saturday and the series with close with the best pitching matchup of the weekend by the numbers of Smith Bailey (1-1, 1.80) for Arizona Carson Estridge (2-0, 0.96) for WVU on Sunday.

Friday's first pitch will be at 3:30 PM Mountain Standard Time, followed by a 1:00 PM MST first pitch on Saturday and 9:00 AM MDT on Sunday. Arizona will host Seattle University on Wednesday and Baylor next weekend as Big XII play continues.