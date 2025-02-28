Arizona plays second big weekend series in 3 weeks after beating Rice on Wednesday

Arizona arrived in Houston a few days early to play Rice on Wednesday ahead of the Astros Foundation College Classic at Dalkin Park this weekend. Arizona beat Rice 11-8 on Wednesday. Number one Texas A&M (5-2), 18th-ranked Mississippi State (6-2), and number three Tennessee (8-0) are Arizona's opponents this weekend.

After taking an early 3-0 lead against Rice, Arizona had to rally twice before finally taking the lead for good with a five-run seventh inning. Arizona scored one in the and allowed a single run to Rice in the ninth inning for an 11-8 win. Arizona catcher Adonys Guzman had two hits in three at-bats with two runs scored and five RBIs versus Rice.

After hitting a two-run home run in the second inning, Guzman hit a three-double in the eighth to put Arizona in front 8-7. Rightfielder Brendan Summerhill added a two-run double later in the eighth to extend the Arizona lead to 11-7. Summerhill's double was the insurance Arizona needed to earn the win.

Garrett Hicks allowed one hit and one walk in two innings with three strikeouts to improve to 2-0 this weekend. Arizona has won five consecutive games and is 5-3 after losing their first three games this season in Arlington. Rice fell to 2-5 with the loss to Arizona.

The USDA recommends 6-11 daily servings of Arizona Baseball 🍚 pic.twitter.com/G4U9dyLqog — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) February 27, 2025

This weekend is the third of five trips for Arizona to Texas this season and the first of two weekends the Wildcats will play in Houston. Arizona will play a three-game series at Texas Tech April 25-27 at Houston May 15-17 and the Big 12 Baseball Tournament is at Globe Life Field in Arlington, May 21st - 24th.

This weekend is the second time this season Arizona is playing in a Major League Park. Arizona began the season with losses to Mississippi, Clemson and Louisville in the Shriners Children's College Showdown. Arizona gaining experience in the MLB Parks should help them in the Big 12 Tournament in May.

We have liftoff 🚀 pic.twitter.com/V80zwPTDqQ — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) February 27, 2025

Arizona with start right-hander Collin McKinney (0-1, 1.23) versus left-hander Ryan Prager (1-0, 0.00) for top-ranked Texas A&M on Friday at 6:05 PM Mountain Standard Time. Right-hander Owen Kramkowski (0-1, 12.71) will start for Arizona on Saturday vs. RHP Karson Ligon (1-0, 1.29) for Mississippi State at 2:05 PM MST.

Arizona is a better offensive team nearly across the board than Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Tennessee is third nationally averaging 13.1 runs and 2.62 HRs per game and with a .680 slugging percentage. Arizona likely needs good starts from McKinney and Kramkowski with the likelihood the bullpen will be needed on Sunday.

Right-hander Smith Bailey (0-0, 0.00) will start for Arizona at 9:05 AM MST on Sunday versus Tennessee who has yet to announce their starter. Per Arizona Athletics "All three games this weekend will "steamed (sic) live without a blackout or paywall on Astros.com and on the Astros X, Facebook, and YouTube channels."