Arizona plays Weber State defense by FBS transfer safety Angel King

Safety Angel King transferred to Weber State after previously being at Nevada and Colorado State. King had 76 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 14.0 pass breakups and 1.0 forced fumble in two seasons with Nevada in 2020 and 2021 and Colorado State in 2022 before transferring to Weber State.

In 2024 with Weber State, King had 35 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1.0 sack, one interception, two passes defended and a fumble recovery. King had 11 tackles and an interception in the 45-10 season-opening loss by Weber State at James Madison.

The best season for King was in 2022 at Nevada, with 40 tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, eight passes defended and one forced fumble. The 11 tackles for King at James Madison were a career high. King is a proven player at the FBS level who Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege will have to game plan for.

The interception for King at James Madison was the first of his career. Expect Arizona to test Weber State on the ground. Weber State allowed 313 yards rushing and 10 carries over 10 yards at James Madison. King made three tackles for Weber State at James Madison on gains of at least 10 yards.

The interception by King was one of two turnovers forced by Weber State at James Madison. Weber State also recovered a James Madison fumble. Arizona was efficient offensively in its 40-6 win over Hawaii. The Wildcats had no turnovers against the Rainbow Warriors.

James Madison scored touchdowns on its first four drives versus Weber State, reached the end zone twice more and added a field goal. The first three James Madison drives were 10 plays each for a total of 194 yards. Arizona should roll offensively versus Weber State and expect to hear King's name called frequently on the tackles.