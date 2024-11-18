Arizona plummets in national polls after 15 point loss at Wisconsin
Arizona dropped eight spots in the Associated Press Top 25 and nine in the USA Today Coaches poll on Monday following a 103-88 defeat at Wisconsin on Friday night. The loss was the first for Arizona this season after wins over Canisius and Oid Dominion at home to open the 2024-25 season.
Arizona is now ranked 17th in both polls. The Wildcats have a big opportunity to move up significantly in the week four rankings by beating Duke at McKale Center on Friday night. Duke also dropped multiple spots in the polls after losing 77-72 to Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Atlanta.
Duke fell six spots to 12th in the AP Top 25 and four places to 10th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Arizona had the biggest fall in the week three polls among teams who are still ranked. Arizona received 437 points in the AP Top 25 and 228 in the week three coaches poll.
Big XII rival Kansas who is 4-0 remained first in both polls. Iowa State, Houston and Baylor are Big XII teams ranked in front of Arizona in the AP Top 25. Cincinnati and the aforementioned Big XII rivals are conference opponents ranked ahead of Arizona in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Indiana who is 16th in the coaches poll received 573 points. Cincinnati received 412 points in the AP Top 25 to slot one place behind Arizona. The Bearcats are 16th in the USA Today Coaches Poll, barely ahead of Arizona with 228 points. Indiana is one spot behind Arizona with 208 points in the USA Today Coaches poll.
After hosting Duke on Friday Arizona travels to the Bahamas to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Davidson is the first opponent for Arizona in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Arizona will play Oklahoma or Providence in the second game. Indiana plays Louisville and West Virginia faces Gonzaga in the other opening-round games.