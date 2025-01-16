Arizona poaches Southern Mississippi for new TEs coach Josh Miller

Less than a month after being hired by Southern Mississippi, Arizona and offensive coordinator Seth Doege have poached Josh Miller from the Eagles' staff to be the next Wildcats' tight ends coach. Miller was the TEs coach at Marshall in 2023 with Doege as the Thundering Herd's offensive coordinator.

Miller left Marshall for Southern Mississippi to stay with head coach Charles Huff who moved from Charleston, West Virginia to Hattiesburg. Marshall TE Seth Payne earned honorable mention in Conference USA with 17 receptions for 168 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.

Miller also spent the 2023 season at Purdue as an offensive analyst when Doege was the Boilermakers' quarterbacks' coach. Miller began his coaching career as the QBs coach at his alma mater the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 2014 and 2015.

Miller switched to coaching LBs at St. Francis in 2016 and 2017. Bowling Green hired Miller for his first Division I coaching job with the wide receivers in 2018. Miller coached in Division II with the Ferris State LBs in 2018 and as offensive coordinator, QBs and running backs coach at Saginaw Valley State in 2020 and 2021.

Welcoming Josh Miller to the 520❗️ pic.twitter.com/7QDZjh3wLR — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) January 16, 2025

Miller was the QBs coach at Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, Texas in 2022 before going to Purdue. Arizona is the first on-field coaching job with a Power Conference program for Miller. Miller has proven he can develop players at the FBS level. Scott Miller had 71 receptions for 1,148 yards and nine TDs for Bowling Green in 2018.

Miller is a young coach, having completed his collegiate playing career at St. Francis in 2013 where he was a QB, The hiring of Miller is the first for Arizona on the offensive staff since Doege was hired earlier this month. The remainder of the offensive staff seems likely to remain from 2024.

Offensive line coach Josh Oglesby, running backs coach Alonzo Carter and wide receivers coach Bobby Wade all have long-term relationships with Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. Arizona still has an opening for special teams coordinator after Danny Gonzales was promoted to defensive coordinator.