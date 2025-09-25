Arizona Pressuring Iowa State QB Rocco Becht Will Be Critical

Arizona getting pressure on Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht on Saturday is critical for Arizona. Entering week five, Arizona is 12th nationally, averaging 8.33 tackles per loss per game and 34th, posting 2.67 sacks per contest.

Expect Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzalez to frequently dial up the blitz against Iowa State. There has been a stark difference in the production of Becht in 2025 when he is blitzed versus his output against a standard rush. Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus previewed Arizona at Iowa State.

Becht is 23rd nationally with an 85.8 Pro Football Focus grade and six big-time worthy throws per Chadwick. Against a standard rush of five or more opposing players, Becht is 13th nationally with an 87.7 PFF passing grade. Becht had a 69.1 grade against the blitz, which is 71st nationally.

Arizona blitzes 58.0 percent of the time in 2024 which is the second-highest rate among Power Four teams. Chadwick continued by noting that Arizona is 103rd in pressure rate at 28.6 percent. Arizona has 14 QB hurries through its first three games.

Gonzalez has been able to blitz frequently because in spite of the low pressure rate, Arizona has the fifth nationally with a 91 coverage grade per Chadwick. Arizona has held Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State to a sub 50 passing grade.

The play from safeties Genesis Smith and Dalton Johnson has been exceptional. Wasserman noted Smith is sixth nationally in coverage grade and Johnson is in the top 40. Smith leads Arizona with 19 tackles and four passes defended, has 1.0 TFL and one of the five interceptions for the Wildcats in 2025.

Johnson is tied for second on Arizona with linebacker Taye Brown recording 16 tackles, has one pass defended and one fumble recovery. Johnson led Arizona with 94 tackles and had 5.0 TFL, 2.0 PDs and 2.0 fumble recoveries in 2024.

Becht has completed 65.0 percent of his passes for 860 yards, seven touchdowns, one interception, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt and 13.2 yards per completion. Becht has been inconsistent in 2025, with an elite game against Football Championship Subdivision South Dakota State boosting his numbers.

In two games against power conference opponents, Becht has completed 58.2 percent of his pass attempts for 317 yards, 5.8 YPA, three TDs and no interceptions. If Arizona follows how Kansas State and Iowa defended Becht, Iowa State could struggle defensively on Saturday night.