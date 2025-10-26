Arizona Projections To Become Bowl Eligible Improve Significantly in ESPN FPI

Arizona improved significantly in the ESPN Football Power Index projections to win six games and become bowl eligible entering week 10. The ESPN FPI projects Arizona with an 81.1 percent chance to reach six wins. Arizona is 4-3 entering its final five 2025 regular-season games.

Arizona moved up one spot to 49th in the week 10 ESPN FPI. The FPI projects Arizona with a 2.4 percent chance to win its final five games. Arizona is at Colorado on Saturday, hosts Kansas on November 8, is at Cincinnati on November 15, plays Baylor on November 22 and at Arizona State on November 29.

Arizona is 51st in the ESPN FPI strength of record, 58th in strength of schedule, 52nd in remaining SOS, 34th in Game Control and 36th in average in-game win probability. The ESPN FPI simulations project Arizona to finish with 6.4 wins and 5.6 losses.

The five remaining Arizona opponents have an average rank of 45.6 in the ESPN FPI. Cincinnati is the highest-rated remaining opponent for Arizona at 26th in the ESPN FPI. Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado and Kansas are between 45th and 59th in the ESPN FPI.

Arizona is 40th overall nationally in efficiency, 31st in offense, 45th in defensive efficiency and 129th in special teams efficiency. The Wildcats are 48th nationally, averaging 41.6 points per game and 36th, allowing 20.3 PPG. Arizona is 47th, averaging 416.3 yards per game and 17th, allowing 292.9 YPG.

Utah moved up four spots to 11th and is now the highest rated team in the Big XII after a 53-7 win over Colorado on Saturday. Arizona plays three of the top five teams in the Big XII in 2025, with BYU, Cincinnati and Kansas State currently third through fifth among Big XII teams in the FPI.

Texas Tech is 14th and BYU 16th as the only other Big XII teams in the ESPN FPI top 20. Texas Tech fell two spots to 14th after beating Oklahoma State 42-0. BYU moved up three spots following a 41-27 win at Iowa State. Kansas fell 11 spots in the FPI and Kansas State moved up 12 as the biggest Big XII movers in the FPI.