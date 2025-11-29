Arizona pulls away for convincing win over Norfolk State

Arizona used a 23-8 run to close the first half to take a 47-32 lead at halftime in a 98-61 win over Norfolk State on Saturday. The Wildcats continued their dominance by outscoring Norfolk State 51-20 in the second half.

Motiejus Krivas led Arizona with a career high 20 points and nine rebounds. Five Arizona players finished in double figures. Koa Peat scored 16 with four rebounds, Brayden Burries had 15, Tobe Awaka added 13 points and eight rebounds and Anthony Dell'Orso finished with 16.

After Norfolk State got off to a good start, Arizona held the Spartans to 42.2 percent from the floor and five-16 on three-point attempts. Arizona was dominant offensively, shooting 56.1 from the field and made 32 out of 46 from the free throw line. The Wildcats continued to struggle on three-point attempts, making two of 11.

After a first half that was tied at 24 with 7:54 remaining, Arizona outscored Norfolk State 74-37 for the remainder of the game. Tommy Lloyd was able to empty the bench in the second half with 11 players receiving playing time on Saturday.

Arizona starting freshman forward Ivan Karchenkov went out in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return for Arizona. Karchenkov did not return for warmups in the second half, per Bruce Pascoe of the Arizona Daily Star.

Anthony McComb led Norfolk State with 18 points on eight of 18 from the field as the only player in double figures for the Spartans. After playing Arizona even over the first 12 plus minutes, Norfolk State was overwhelmed.

Arizona out-rebounded Norfolk State 44-27, outscored the Spartans 58-24 in the paint and had a 23-5 advantage in fastbreak points. The Wildcats did as expected should over the final 27 minutes in putting away the Spartans.

The challenging Arizona schedule returns in their next two games. Arizona hosts Auburn next Saturday and plays Alabama in Birmingham in two weeks. Alabama entered Saturday 5-2 and 13th in KenPom. Auburn is 6-2 and 23rd in KenPom.