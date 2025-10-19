Arizona Pulls Away From St. Mary's in Season Opening Exhibition Win

Arizona used a 16-2 run late in the second half to extend its lead to 79-62 with 1:53 remaining and beat St. Mary's 81-68 in the season-opening exhibition game on Saturday at McKale Center. St. Mary's was an opportunity for Arizona to play a program that has played in the last four NCAA Tournaments.

Arizona was led by Jaden Bradley with 23 points, two rebounds and four assists. Bradley was more assertive offensively than he has been in the past, as expected. Bradley made seven of his eight shots from the field, both three-point attempts and seven of eight free throw attempts.

Anthony Dell'Orso scored 13 points, Motiejus Krivas had 11 with 17 rebounds and five-star freshmen Brayden B1urries and Koa Peat each scored 10 as Arizona finished with five players in double figures. Burries also added seven rebounds.

Joshua Dent led St. Mary's with 14 points. Former Arizona player Paulius Maruskas had 12 points and six rebounds and Tony Duckett also had a dozen points. Andrew McKeever led St. Mary's with 10 rebounds and contributed nine points.

Arizona shot 53 percent from the field, made four of its 16 three-point attempts and 13 out of 25 from the free throw line. St. Mary's shot 39 percent from the field, made four out of 14 three-point attempts and 16 of 25 from the free throw line.

St. Mary's outrebounded Arizona 39-35. Arizona committed seven turnovers to 12 for St. Mary's. The St. Mary's bench outscored Arizona 22-14 and the Wildcats had a 44-34 advantage in points in the paint and 19-8 in fast break points.

Forward Tobe Awaka did not play for Arizona. The Arizona starting five of Bradley, Burries, Dell'Orso, Krivas and Peat combined to make 27 of their 46 shots from the field. Arizona freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov scored nine points and had two assists off the bench.

Arizona will host Embry-Riddle (Arizona) in its second and final exhibition game on October 27. The Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas will feature Arizona and Florida in what should be the marquee 2025-26 season opener on November 3.