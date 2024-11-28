Arizona pulls away in dominant second half win over Davidson
Arizona outscored Davidson 36-9 over the final 12:25 in a 104-71 win over the Wildcats on Tuesday night to advance to the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thanksgiving day. Anthony Dell'Orso led Arizona with 21 points on 8-11 from the floor and 5-7 threes and Caleb Love broke out of his slump with 20 points.
Trey Townsend scored 17, Tobe Awaka had 13 and Motiejus Krivas had 10. Awaka and K.J. Lewis led Arizona with 10 rebounds. Arizona shot 56.5 percent from the floor, made 11-22 three-point attempts and 15-20 free throws. Henri Veesar had nine points and six rebounds with Awaka and Krivas in foul trouble.
Arizona used its depth to wear down Davidson. Nine Arizona players played at least 14 minutes. Davidson played seven players at least 20 minutes, but the other three who received playing time had a combined 15 minutes on the floor. Arizona was a complete team in pulling away from Davidson.
Seven Arizona players scored at least eight points. That was with Jaden Bradley and Lewis combining for 11 points on 3-9 shooting. Arizona and Davidson continually traded runs over the first 27:35 of the game. Arizona played well defensively holding Davidson to 39.5 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent on three-point attempts.
Arizona had a 47-31 rebounding advantage, outscored Davidson 43-14 off the bench, had a 50-28 edge in points in the paint and 13-1 on fast break points. The advantage inside and perimeter defense were the difference for Arizona defeating Davidson.
Davidson cut a 68-51 lead to 68-62 with an 11-0 run over 1:57. Arizona answered with an 18-4 stretch that was part of the 36-9 run to finish the game. Dell'Orso scored 13 points in the second half on 5-8 from the floor and 3-5 on three-point attempts and Townsend scored 11 after halftime.
Arizona plays Oklahoma in the semifinals on Friday at 3 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN. The winner advances to the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship Game on Friday at 4:30 PM MST. The third-place game is on Friday at 1:00 PM MST.