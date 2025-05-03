Arizona puts game away late in shutout win at Houston

Arizona broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning and broke the game open with a four-run seventh in a 5-0 win at Houston on Saturday to clinch second place in the Big XII. Devyn Netz shutout Houston allowing two hits and three walks with eight strikeouts and Jenna Sniffen and Sydney Stewart each had three hits for Arizona.

Sniffen gave Arizona a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly to score Stewart in the top of the fifth inning. Stewart scored on a passed ball and an error on the same play in the seventh inning to extend the lead to 2-0. A Tayler Biehl single scored Miranda Stoddard. A Sniffer two-run home run that scored Biel closed the scoring.

Netz had a no-hitter for 4.1 innings before allowing a single to Madox Mitchael. After retiring the first six Houston batters, Netz walked Makenna to end her perfect game. A double play ended the third inning as Netz faced the minimum nine batters through three innings.

Arizona threatened in the fourth inning with a Sniffen leadoff double that was erased on a linedrive double play. Dakota Kennedy and Regan Shockey followed with two-out singles and Kaiah Altmeyer walked to load the bases before Netz grounded out to end the inning.

Complete-game shutout for @DevynNetz ✔️

Sixth Big 12 series win ✔️ pic.twitter.com/2990yeubbN — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) May 3, 2025

Houston's best chance to score was in the fifth. After the Mitchael single, Isabel Citron walked with two outs before Netz got Jordee Wilkins to ground out back to her to end the inning. Netz retired six of the last seven batters to put away Houston and clinch the weekend series.

Arizona will go for the series sweep on Sunday with first pitch at 10:00 AM Mountain Standard Time. Arizona will play its inaugural Big XII Tournament Game on Thursday at 3 PM MST in Oklahoma City against the winner of the seventh and 10th seeds, who play on Wednesday in the first round.