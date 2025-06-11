Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita receives Manning Passing Academy invite

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has been invited to the Manning Passing Academy, per a social media post from the football program on Tuesday. The 2025 Manning Passing Academy is scheduled for June 26 through June 29 at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Fifita will be joined by Sam Leavitt of Arizona State, Sawyer Robertson of Baylor, Rocco Becht of Iowa State, Avery Johnson of Kansas State and Behren Morton of Texas Tech as the other Big XII QBs invited to the 2025 Manning Passing Academy, per On3. Arch Manning of Texas is another notable attendee.

Nicholls State hosts the Manning Passing Academy annually, which is run by Archie, Cooper, Peyton and Eli Manning. Cooper is the father of Arch, who is the Heisman Trophy favorite entering the 2026 season per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Manning Passing Academy emphasizes QB, running back, wide receiver and tight end. Although Archie, Eli and Peyton are well-known QBs, Cooper was a WR at Mississippi before a spine injury ended his playing career. Cooper Manning is now a hedge fund manager.

Fifita has had an offseason of transition after Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan was chosen eighth in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. Fifita and McMillan have played together since middle school. Arizona has added several transfer WRs to build depth and find a successor for McMillan.

Fifita being invited to the Manning Passing Academy is another honor in his career. The Pac-12 named Fifita the 2023 Offensive Freshman of the Year. Entering his third season as a starter, Fifita should appear on multiple 2025 preseason watch lists. Seth Doege is the third offensive coordinator Fifita will play for in 2025.

Khalil Tate in 2018 and Jayden DeLaura in 2023 are among the Arizona QBs who have participated in the Manning Passing Academy. Fifita has been the Arizona QB since DeLaura suffered an injury during the 2023 season and subsequently transferred during that offseason.