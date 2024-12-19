Arizona quickly rebuilding secondary through transfer portal

After losing eight defensive backs to the transfer portal, Arizona has quickly rebuilt its secondary by adding three transfers to the backend of its defense in a span of four days, Cornerbacks JaVion Cole and Michael Dansby and DB Jshawn Frausto-Ramos all projected to be key players in the 2025 Arizona secondary.

Dansby committed to Arizona on Saturday, followed by Cole on Sunday and Frausto-Ramos on Wednesday. Cole and Dansby played for Arizona head coach Brent Brennan at San Jose State and Frausto-Ramos was recruited to Stanford by Arizona secondary coach Duane Akina.

Frausto-Ramos should start for Arizona in 2025 as a former four-star signee with Stanford in 2023. In two seasons with Stanford, Frausto-Ramos had 40 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 forced fumbles and 2.0 fumble recoveries. Frausto-Ramos provides Arizona with good size in the secondary at 6'0 and 190 pounds.

Dansby had 70 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 20 passes defended, five interceptions and one returned for a TD in three seasons at San Jose State. Dansby had his best season in 2024 with 37 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 7.0 pass breakups, 9.0 passes defended and two interceptions.

Arizona now has three defensive back additions in the transfer portal:



Jay'Vion Cole, cornerback, Texas

Michael Dansby, safety, San Jose State

Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, cornerback, Stanford — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 18, 2024

Arizona will be the fourth program for Cole after he previously played at Cal Poly, San Jose State and Texas. Cole has 39 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, four interceptions, 10 passes defended and 1.0 fumble recovery in two seasons at the FBS level. Cole had 20 tackles and four interceptions in 11 games for Cal Poly in 2022

Expect the secondary to continue being a point of emphasis for Arizona through the 2025 transfer portal. The Arizona freshmen will have an opportunity to compete for playing time immediately. Arizona signed CBs Gianni Edwards, Swayde Griffin and Dajon Hinton and safeties Kason Brown and Coleman Patmon in the 2025 class.